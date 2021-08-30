Avengers Reunion! Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to Star in Adventure Movie Ghosted

The two will star in a romance action adventure movie for Apple

Captain America and Black Widow, together again!

Former Avengers costars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are assembling again for the upcoming Ghosted, a romantic action adventure movie set for Apple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher will direct the project while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, behind Deadpool and Zombieland, will write, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo last starred together in Avengers: Endgame, which saw the end for both of their iconic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans, 40, played Steve Rodgers/Captain America since 2011 while Johansson, 36, played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow since 2010. Johansson played her character one more time in this year's standalone Black Widow.

avengers 2012's The Avengers | Credit: Marvel Enterprises/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The actors became close while playing their characters, so much so that they roped the rest of the original Avengers into getting tattoos with them to commemorate their time making the films together.

"Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo," Downey Jr., 55, told Entertainment Weekly, noting the one actor who opted out was Mark Ruffalo.

"It was (Scarlett) Johansson's idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to L.A., he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."