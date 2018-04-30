Avengers: Infinity War Stars Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland Read Mean Tweets

While Avengers: Infinity War is busy destroying box office records — see: a whopping $250 million opening weekend — its stars are not immune to being destroyed by internet trolls. Jimmy Kimmel Live just wrapped up an Avengers-themed week, but the salute continues with an Avengers edition of Mean Tweets on Monday night. You don’t have to wait until then to preview the burns.

In this peek at the segment, Tom Holland recaps this insult hurled into his orbit (“I bet Tom Holland is one of those whities who claps when the plane lands”) while Samuel L. Jackson learns that he bears a similarity to a snapping turtle. Chadwick Boseman is not immune to the social media pain either, as he recites, “Okay, how did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-ass name like Chadwick?”

Questions to ponder, indeed, as you watch the video above. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.