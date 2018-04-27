Avengers: Infinity War Stars Share Actual 'Spoilers' with Jimmy Kimmel

This is no joke, Marvel fans. Avengers: Infinity War stars Winston Duke (M’Baku), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) gave up the goods to Jimmy Kimmel.

These are real, 100-percent authentic tidbits about what audiences can expect when they see the biggest Marvel movie yet in theaters this weekend.

“Are you ready? I don’t think you’re ready. I don’t think so,” Duke prefaced.

Accompanied by dramatic music and stage lighting, Kimmel gave each a chance to reveal one major bombshell on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night.

First up was Duke, who divulged, “I run really fast.” Olsen then revealed, “I see a train and wear ripped jeans… at the same time!” We know, these are pretty major secrets right here. With Infinity War in theaters now, we can also confirm their authenticity.

Cheadle tried to one-up his costars by sharing, “About halfway through the movie, I get on a conference call.” But it was Cumberbatch who nearly crossed the line with this intel: “I stand in the middle of the street… no crosswalk.”

Not sure if these will change the way you view Avengers: Infinity War or not, but there they are, laid bare for the public.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo follow Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War with Avengers: Infinity War, a film that unites nearly every major Marvel movie hero we’ve seen on screen so far to face off against Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin).

Some of the cast members didn’t even get full copies of the script because the story is so secretive. So count yourselves lucky to learn this intel.