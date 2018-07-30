Watch the Avengers Dance and Curse Their Way Through the Infinity War Gag Reel

There’s nothing like watching all your favorite superheroes band together to fight evil in one film — like say, in this summer’s mega-hit Avengers: Infinity War. Even better is watching them dance, giggle and swear through various outtakes from filming, which is what fans get to see in this exclusive sneak peek at the gag reel from the upcoming Infinity War digital and Blu-ray release.

As a reminder, Infinity War featured a large majority of Marvel’s most popular superheroes combining all of their collective superpower strengths together to try and defeat evil Thanos (Josh Brolin). The outcome (NO spoilers!) was not great, which makes the giggly and dancey antics in the gag reel teaser above even more fun to watch.

Avengers: Infinity War Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Choice moments from the quick clip (the full gag reel on the digital and Blu-ray is reportedly two minutes long) include: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther trying not to break character when he is rudely and repeatedly interrupted by a furry background “actor” behind him; Paul Bettany as Vision fighting back giggles during an intense life-or-death sequence with Chris Evans‘ Captain America, and later seemingly blaming an off-camera Mark Ruffalo for making him laugh in a separate take. “F— you, Ruffalo!” Bettany says while laughing.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives digitally July 31 and on Blu-ray Aug. 14, with hours of special features including the aforementioned two-minute gag reel, ten minutes of deleted scenes, a director’s commentary and more.