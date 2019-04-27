This Thanos Easter Egg in Google Search Is an Avengers: Endgame Treat — Even Josh Brolin Has Tried It!

Google the term “Thanos” and you’ll get a major surprise.

The search site is offering a fun Easter egg (hidden message) to those who search the name of Marvel’s biggest villain — and with a snap of his fingers, half of your search results will vanish.

Want those results to come back? Just click on Thanos’ gauntlet and let the Time Stone work its magic.

Google will also update the number of searches as half of the results disappear.

Josh Brolin, who portrays Thanos, shared a video tutorial of the easter egg, writing on Instagram, “Happy #internationalthanosday all! May 50% of you enjoy 100% of a great day. 😈 #teamthanos.”

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos collected all six Infinity Stones, which he used to wipe out half of all living beings.

It’s in Avengers: Endgame that the remaining heroes seek to find a way to reverse the effects — although whether they’re completely successful can’t be easily answered (see #DontSpoilTheEndgame).

Kate Hudson took her sons to see the film, sharing a photo of her 7-year-old Bingham wearing a Captain America shield.

“That kinda weekend… #EndGame,” she wrote in the caption.

Tom Bergeron also shared his excitement at seeing the film with a photo of himself sitting on the floor outside of a theater while waiting to see the film.

“My wife snapped this total geek shot while we were waiting to get in the theater for @avengersEndgame. Fastest 3 hours I’ve ever spent at the movies!” he wrote in the caption.

The film has already broken box office records earning an estimated $644 million at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest global opening in film history, according to CNN.

Josh Brolin as Thanos Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In the U.S. box office, the film grossed an estimated $156.7 million on Friday, the outlet reported. That’s about $37 million than the previous record-holder, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The movie clocks in at three hours but has already earned acclaim from critics and moviegoers. It currently holds a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.