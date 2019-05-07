Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Share Avengers: Endgame Behind-the-Scenes Posts as Spoiler Ban Lifts

The long national anxiety is over — Avengers: Endgame spoilers are finally allowed.

Marvel and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo had been adamant about keeping plot points from the movie completely under wraps, which meant actors like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. hadn’t been able to post any pictures or videos from set.

But now that the Russo brothers declared Monday May 6 as the official end of the spoilers ban, the cast has been posting everything they saved to their social medias.

Evans led the charge a little early on Sunday with a shot of him and Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman standing next to each other in costume on set.

He followed it up with his own version of the scene featuring almost every major star, which Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt had already shared days after the movie came out.

“Video ban lifted! I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming,” Evans said, alluding to Pratt and Downey’s videos from earlier in the week.

(My camera work is annoyingly shaky) pic.twitter.com/D0f0e2PnXo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Evans ended the photo spree with a funny selfie of him and costars Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Downey and Jeremy Renner on sit, with Hemsworth sporting the comically long beard Thor grows in Endgame.

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Downey also posted several videos from set, including one of the cast in costume singing happy birthday to the first Iron Man movie on set. He also shared a fun look at how the movie was filmed in front of green screens, focusing on the keep-away scene in which they once again try to stop Thanos from putting on the infinity stone gauntlet and snapping his fingers.

But while the Russo brothers are okay with fans sharing spoilers now, they still warned people not to use them to spoil the fun for those who still haven’t seen it.

“Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse. Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it,” they clarified in an Instagram post yesterday. “Be courteous and give folks fair warning… #BeKindOutThere #NuffSaid.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.