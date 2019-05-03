Special Avengers: Endgame Screenings Delight U.S. Troops in Afghanistan After Viral Tweet

Deployed U.S. troops received a special surprise in the form of Avengers: Endgame screenings despite being far from home.

Kat Lancaster, the wife of airman Maj. Joshua-Lee Lancaster, tweeted at Disney CEO Bob Iger in April asking him to deploy the blockbuster film to Afghanistan where her husband and other U.S. troops are currently stationed.

That same day, Iger, 68, tweeted back promising to bring the film there.

“I saw a tweet from Mr. Iger about the movie and felt compelled to speak up and ask if he could get it to the troops sooner rather than later,” Lancaster said.

“I didn’t think it would get any traction, took a nap, and when I woke up my phone was lit up like the 4th of July,” she continued. “This gesture exceeded any expectations I had.”

Avengers: Endgame, which has broken box office records, was screened at to Bagram Air Field on Wednesday and Thursday with the help of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange). Troops stationed in Kandahar, Afghanistan will have a chance to view the film for themselves Friday and Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to be able to do something special for our troops in Afghanistan, to boost morale and show gratitude for their service,” Iger said. “I’m grateful to Kat Lancaster for the great suggestion, and to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service for helping us make this happen.”

Avengers: Endgame has already earned $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, and $357 million in its opening weekend within the U.S.

This isn’t the first time Disney has sent films to U.S. troops. The company, which owns Marvel and Lucasfilm, provided screenings of its most recent Star Wars films in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.