Avengers: Endgame Will Be Re-Released in Theaters with Unseen Footage of the 3-Hour Movie

Marvel is re-releasing its lengthy 3-hour Avengers: Endgame in theaters with new, unseen footage.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news in an interview with ComicBook.com on Wednesday, saying the theatrical re-release would include extra scenes fans hadn’t seen before.

“We are doing that,” Feige said. “I don’t know if that’s been announced. And I don’t know how much. Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Avengers: Endgame was a box office smash earning $2.743 billion at the worldwide box office and $831 million domestically.

The screenwriters for the film Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely defended the length of the movie in an interview with Vulture in April.

Image zoom Avengers: Endgame Marvel/REX

“It’s exactly as long as it needs to be,” McFeely said. “Any shorter and it would have felt like we weren’t honoring all the threads and franchises that are feeding into this climax.”

The two also faced the challenge of culminating 11 years worth of movies, beginning with the release of Iron Man in 2008.

RELATED: A Marvel Fan Has Watched 3-Hour Avengers: Endgame More Than 110 Times to Break a World Record

“Twenty-two movies in, not only has the movie earned its length, but people deserve a movie of that substance,” McFeely continued. “I swear to God, it sounds like a paradox to say this, but it’s a lean three hours!”

Markus added, “If we told you the entire universe got snapped out and we were gonna wrap it up in a tight 85, you’d have issues.”

The film is trailing behind Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.788 billion at the box office — just a difference of $45 million.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters.