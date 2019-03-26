Get Your Popcorn Ready! Avengers: Endgame Has a Reported Runtime of 3 Hours and 2 Minutes

Marvel fans are getting the epic they’ve desired.

Avengers: Endgame — the fourth movie compiling all the Marvel superheroes — is set to hit theaters on April 26 with a reported runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes. That would make it the longest Marvel movie by far, with last year’s Avengers: Infinity War coming in second at 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The runtime was first revealed on the AMC Theaters website by accident, and later confirmed by Fandango in a tweet.

Endgame picks up after the tragic events of Infinity War, where the Avengers were unable to stop Thanos from collecting all the infinity stones and carrying out his plan of eliminating half the world’s population with the snap of his fingers.

The only heroes left are Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), with the rest of the Avengers vanishing into dust.

Thankfully, the decimated crew is getting a boost from Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, who just made her debut in her blockbuster standalone movie.

The movie is set to be the biggest ever in Marvel history, with last year’s Infinity War pulling in over $2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.