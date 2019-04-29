An Avengers: Endgame Fan in China Was Hospitalized for Crying Too Hard

One Avengers: Endgame fan was so distraught by the Marvel epic that she had to go to the hospital.

The News International reports that a fan in China, 21-year-old Xiaoli, cried so hard at the end of the movie that she started hyperventilating. The moviegoer reportedly started having trouble breathing, so she was rushed to the hospital where she was given oxygen.

“I saw that the patient had been breathing heavily, and according to the description from her peers, we thought that she her crying had caused ‘hyperventilation,’ ” an emergency doctor is reportedly cited as saying. “We immediately gave her oxygen and relaxed her emotions by appeasement, reducing her hyperventilation symptoms.”

Avengers: Endgame obliterated box office records over the weekend with a $1.2 billion global opening.

In the U.S. alone, it brought in $350 million, blowing past the previous record of $257.7 million (set last year by Avengers: Infinity War).

Anticipation for the movie was so high that AMC announced that select theaters across the country would stay open all weekend around-the-clock so that as many fans as possible could catch the action.

“With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theater by theater and adding showtimes later and later,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC executive vice president of worldwide programming, said in a statement. “In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around-the-clock from Thursday night through Sunday.”