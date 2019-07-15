Avengers: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann Says She Got in Trouble with Marvel for Posting a Sunset Pic

Working for Marvel is no joke!

Avengers: Endgame actress Emma Fuhrmann claims she got in trouble with the Marvel head of security after she posted a photo of a sunset on her social media account while filming for the blockbuster movie.

Fuhrmann portrayed the adult daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, Cassie, after he escapes from the quantum realm to find half of the world missing and the other half older from the years that have passed.

“So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset,” Fuhrmann said in an interview with Comicbook.com. “I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia.”

She continued, “The next day, head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that. I was like, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,’ and they were like, ‘No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming.”

Image zoom Emma Fuhrmann John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

“That was sort of just like a, ‘OK, wow, this is real,’” she said. “It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had.”

Fuhrmann wasn’t the only actor on set taking photos or videos of their time there. Chris Pratt shared a behind the scenes video of all the Avengers after the video ban was lifted in May by directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Chris Evans also shared a similar video.

“Video ban lifted! I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming,” Evans said, alluding to Pratt and Downey’s videos from earlier in the week.

Evans ended the photo spree with a funny selfie of him and costars Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Downey and Jeremy Renner on sit, with Hemsworth sporting the comically long beard Thor grows in Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters.