Chris Hemsworth Reveals How 'Avengers' Costars Teased Chris Evans About His Sexiest Man Alive Cover

Chris Hemsworth says his Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner poked fun at Chris Evans after he was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 12:21 PM

Chris Evans' fellow Avengers had a field day with his Sexiest Man Alive cover reveal.

Last week, the Captain America alum, 41, was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, his Marvel costar Chris Hemsworth revealed that the group chat with all their cast mates teased Evans and his cover photo pose.

"We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, 'What are you doing with your hands back there?' " said Thor actor Hemsworth, 39. "It was like, [Robert] Downey [Jr.] said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat. ... Filthy."

Hemsworth, who was Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014, said it was the "passing of the torch" and added that he is "absolutely" proud of Evans: "He is indeed a sexy man."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">chris evans</a>, chris hemsworth, robert downey jr.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Bryan Bedder/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Chris Hemsworth, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> and Robert Downey Jr.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

In the Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans joked that he expects his friends to poke fun at him for earning the title. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment," he said, adding that his mother, for one, will be delighted by the selection.

"My mom will be so happy," said Evans. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Evans also told PEOPLE about how he is trying to prioritize a healthy work-life balance now, spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he said. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

Added Evans, "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

Related Articles
Chris Evans ; Paul Rudd ; Sexiest Man Alive
Chris Evans Says It's 'Damn Near Impossible' to Follow Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Stephen Colbert Reveals PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Late Show' — See the 'Sexy Contenders'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Jokes His 'Old' Age Is Showing: 'If I Have Two Beers, I Wear It'
Sexiest Man Alive announced on Stephen Colbert credit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Shares His 'Sexy' Midterms Message
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Recalls His First Kiss, First Crushes, First Job and More
Chris Evans Says His Pet Dodger Is ‘a Cut Above the Average Dog’: ‘I'm Probably Biased’
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Says He Feels 'Lucky' to Be Rescue Pet Dodger's Dog Dad
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
A Guide to Chris Evans' Tattoos and Their Meanings
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans 'Absolutely' Wants to Settle Down and Have a Family: 'I Love Love'
sexiest man alive hidden talents chris evans
The Surprising Hidden Talents of the Sexiest Men Alive, from Braiding Hair to Eating Fire
SMA Men of the Year
Sneak a Peek at Some Stars Featured in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Issue
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista
Who Is Chris Evans' Girlfriend? All About Alba Baptista
paul-rudd-sma-cover-tout
The Surprising Jobs Worked by the Sexiest Men Alive Before They Were Famous
George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson
The Zodiac of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Friendship Timeline