Avengers Child Actress Recalls Being Told How to Act in Public By Fan: ‘I’m Just a Normal Kid’

Child actress Lexi Rabe may play Iron Man’s daughter on screen, but in real life, she’s just a normal 7-year-old.

Lexi, who played Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame, recently begged fans to stop bullying her and her family, and on Wednesday, elaborated on a run-in with a fan that left her feeling down.

The grade-schooler told Good Morning America she was at a mall in Los Angeles when a fan grew upset that she didn’t have a chance to speak with the star, and subsequently chastised Lexi’s parents and criticized her on social media.

“So somebody recognizes me and I was just like, playing with my brother, and they said, ‘You need to train your girl how to…’” Lexi said, before her mom Jessica chimed in with, “’Act in public.’”

Lexi continued, “You expect me to be a robot? Because I’m not a robot. Because I’m not all fancy at all. I’m just a normal kid!”

Jessica, meanwhile, explained that she didn’t understand the fan’s anger since Lexi and her family are just regular folk.

She also noted that she wanted her daughter to be able to use her platform in the spotlight for good.

“I don’t know why you need to get mad at us because we’re not available. You know, we’re normal people, we have busy lives like everybody else,” she told GMA. “I’m just trying to have her understand that the power that she has… She has a voice and it can be used for good. People pick on famous people and they don’t think that they’re real people.”

Lexi, who can also be seen in Godzilla: King of Monsters, sparked the discussion this weekend with an Instagram video in which she asked fans to stop bullying her and her family.

“Hi, I’m Lexi Rabe and I’m only 7 years old,” she said to the camera from her parent-managed Instagram account. “And I mess up sometimes so my mom and dad give me tons of talking to’s and time outs, believe me.”

She continued, “And if I go anywhere and I’m acting a little silly or messed up, I’m just 7 years old. Please don’t bully my family or me.”

Lexi ended her message with a sweet callback to the words of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony, saying, “Bye, love you 3,000.”

In the video’s caption, Rabe’s parents wrote that Lexi was being bullied “yet again.”

“I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people,” the caption read. “Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world.”

The caption also explained that the family sometimes has to rush from place to place, leaving them “stressed” and “grumpy,” and at times unable to indulge fans’ requests for autographs.

“I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life!” her parents wrote. “If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect!”

Lexi’s account later shared an image of her on-screen dad, Robert Downey Jr., with his hand up and the words, “Protect a Child” and “Say No to Bullying!” across the photo.

“THANKS for ALL your SUPPORT! If you see someone saying unkind things….PLEASE report their account to @instagram . It takes a village!” the caption read.