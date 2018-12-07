Avengers 4: First Trailer Reveals Title and Jeremy Renner Back as Hawkeye

Nigel Smith
December 07, 2018 09:57 AM

The Avengers are back! Well, some of them.

The first trailer for the anticipated fourth film in the Marvel series picks up right where Avengers: Infinity War left off with Thanos having “wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures” as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow recounts solemnly.

Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios

Johansson is back, as is Chris Evans‘ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (who spends the preview floating alone in space), Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and in a surprise appearance, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, who sat out of the last film.

It’s unclear how or if Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will factor into the saga. Her origin story, titled Captain Marvel, opens one month before on March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios

As a reminder, Infinity War featured a large majority of Marvel’s most popular superheroes combining all of their collective superpower strengths together to try and defeat evil Thanos (Josh Brolin). The outcome for the world was not so great but fans ate it up — the film grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.

