Avengers 4: First Trailer Reveals Title and Jeremy Renner Back as Hawkeye

The Avengers are back! Well, some of them.

The first trailer for the anticipated fourth film in the Marvel series picks up right where Avengers: Infinity War left off with Thanos having “wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures” as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow recounts solemnly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Avengers: Endgame Marvel Studios

Johansson is back, as is Chris Evans‘ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (who spends the preview floating alone in space), Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and in a surprise appearance, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, who sat out of the last film.

RELATED: Watch the Avengers Dance and Curse Their Way Through the Infinity War Gag Reel

It’s unclear how or if Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will factor into the saga. Her origin story, titled Captain Marvel, opens one month before on March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Endgame Marvel Studios

As a reminder, Infinity War featured a large majority of Marvel’s most popular superheroes combining all of their collective superpower strengths together to try and defeat evil Thanos (Josh Brolin). The outcome for the world was not so great but fans ate it up — the film grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.