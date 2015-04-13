"I don't think you're allowed to ride a motorcycle when you're so pregnant, but I did," the actress says

Scarlett Johansson has played the Black Widow in a slew of Marvel films, but the demands of the role haven’t gotten any easier for her.

“I don’t think you’re allowed to ride a motorcycle when you’re so pregnant, but I did,” Johansson, who welcomed a daughter with Romain Dauriac in September, explained at a press event for the film at the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, Saturday. “I did all of the motorcycle riding. I embarrassingly rode some sort of mechanical-bull type of motorcycle, which goes nowhere and doesn’t look cool, at all. But, I had some very professional and amazing motor-cross morphing done that makes Black Widow look like a total badass.”

“Every film is exciting because I get new tools and fun new stuff to do, and luckily Joss writes me some badass moves that make me look like that,” she continued. “It”s awesome.”

Asked how she sees Black Widow moving forward in the Marvel universe, Scarlett explained the character’s arc in Avengers 2.

“In the beginning of Avengers 2, there is some sense, finally, of everything being normal, in a way … And at the end of Avengers 2, I think Widow … had this moment of false hope, where she felt like she’d put in the work and [felt] there should be some kind of personal payoff, and she was ready to accept it. And she realizes that her calling is a greater one, which is not necessarily something that she’s thrilled about.”

“That’s what is most heroic about her,” Johansson concluded. “She’s accepting the call of duty, even at her own personal loss. I think it’s an interesting place to leave her.”

Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theaters May 1.

Reporting by SCOTT HUVER

