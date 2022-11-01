'Avatar: The Way of Water' Runtime Revealed to Be More Than 3 Hours Long (Report)

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is going to keep audiences in their seats.

Last Friday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the much-anticipated sequel's final runtime will clock in at around three hours and 10 minutes, citing unnamed sources.

As THR noted, The Way of Water will run about 29 minutes longer than the original 2009 film by writer-director Cameron, 68. Avatar, which still stands as the fourth-highest grossing film in U.S. box office history, ran for two hours and 41 minutes, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

20th Century and Disney have not yet officially released the upcoming movie's runtime, but some theaters accidentally listed the runtime on their websites after Avatar 2 was officially given a PG-13 rating in the U.S., according to THR.

Avatar: The Way of Water joins several other notable 2022 movies in its lengthy runtime.

Last Thursday, Variety reported that Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Babylon, directed by La La Land's Damien Chazelle, has a total runtime of 3 hours and 8 minutes, making for Chazelle's longest film yet.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reportedly has a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, which would make it the second-longest title in the franchise behind Avengers: Endgame, per THR.

Additionally, The Batman, which released in March, clocked in at 2 hours and 55 minutes including the credits — making it the longest Batman film to date.

In July, director Cameron said he does not want to hear any complaints over Avatar: The Way of Water's runtime when the film hits theaters.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty; Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours," he told Empire.

"It's like, give me a f-----g break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row," he continued. "Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It's okay to get up and go pee."

The Avatar sequel is the first of more to come from Cameron and his original science fiction franchise. The third film in the series expected to debut in 2024, with a fourth planned to hit theaters in 2026 and a fifth installment coming in 2028.

An official logline for the movie explains that this film takes place more than 10 years after Avatar and "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16.