'Avatar: The Way of Water' Surpasses 'Top Gun: Maverick' at Global Box Office as No. 1 Movie from 2022

Director James Cameron's Avatar sequel is now in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time and expected to continue to climb the rankings

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on January 5, 2023 12:45 PM
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Photo: 20th Century Studios; Everett

Avatar: The Way of Water has officially claimed Top Gun: Maverick's top spot at the worldwide box office.

Director James Cameron's sci-fi action film — a sequel to his 2009 original that became the highest-grossing movie of all time — has now passed $1.51 billion worldwide, making it the No. 1 movie released in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, a long-delayed sequel to his 1986 movie, previously held that spot with $1.489 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the 10th biggest movie of all time (not adjusted for inflation), THR reported, and it's expected to continue to rise.

Of all the movies that hit theaters in 2022, the only other to make over $1 billion globally was Jurassic World Dominion. Avatar: The Way of Water reached the billion-dollar mark in just 14 days.

Cameron, 68, recently told GQ that the sequel was "very f---ing" expensive to make. He joked that he told the studio the film was "the worst business case in movie history," and that it would "have to be the third- or fourth-highest-grossing film in history" to just "break even."

Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron. Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and more. It earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for best picture. (Oscar nominations will be announced later in January.)

In December 2021, Cameron told Entertainment Weekly that, given the state of moviegoing amid the pandemic, he worried whether the sequel would be able to match Avatar's success. (A third film has already completed filming with plans for further sequels in the works.)

RELATED VIDEO: Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña on 16-Year Friendship and Memorable First Meeting: 'She Couldn't Understand My Accent'

"The big issue is: Are we going to make any damn money? Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money," said Cameron at the time. "We're in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It's all a big roll of the dice."

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is the highest-grossing film of Cruise's career. In June, he thanked fans on Twitter for supporting the movie and returning to theaters for the blockbuster. "To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you," wrote Cruise, 60.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters. Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream on Paramount+.

