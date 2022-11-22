'Avatar: The Way of Water' Final Trailer Shows Off Pandora's Oceans and Teases a New Conflict

James Cameron is teasing new landscapes on Pandora and a new conflict in the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters over a decade after the director's 2009 film Avatar.

The long-awaited sequel meets the original film's main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as parents for a new adventure.

The sequel's "cinematic experience reaches new heights" as 68-year-old writer-director Cameron "transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure," reads an official description for the movie.

The sequel — the first of four more planned installments in the science fiction franchise — follows Jake and Neytiri's family and "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," according to an official logline.

Avatar 2's final trailer shows Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family arriving to meet with Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and a new tribe of Na'vi who live in coastal areas around Pandora's oceans.

Walt Disney Studios

The trailers shows Tonowari as he and his his clan take Jake and his family in, teaching them their ways as the Na'vi across Pandora face a new threat from humanity, who promised to return at the end of 2009's original Avatar.

Though humans appear to return to Pandora ready to burn the entire planet to the ground, it appears Jake and his Na'vi allies have more surprises in store for their enemies and audiences alike as Jake and Neytiri's children, including Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), learn to ride ocean-dwelling creatures just as Jake learned to ride Pandora's apex predators in the sky in the first movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Stephen Lang and a new addition to the franchise in Kate Winslet as the Na'vi character Ronal. Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco also join the cast, according to the film's official website.

Walt Disney Studios

In an interview with Total Film published Nov. 7, director Cameron said how well the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, performs when it hits theaters next month will dictate whether the series goes beyond the already-in-the-works third entry.

"The market could be telling us we're done in three months," Cameron said. "Or we might be semi-done, meaning: 'Okay, let's complete the story within movie three and not go on endlessly,' if it's just not profitable."

"We're in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even," he added. "It's the one-two punch, the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theater is all about."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16.