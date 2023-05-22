Zoe Saldaña Talks 'Special' Reunion with Cast in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Blu-Ray Content (Exclusive)

Avatar: The Way of Water is available on Blu-Ray on June 20, when the 2009 original Avatar will also be offered in 4K UHD for the first time

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 22, 2023 09:00 AM

Avatar: The Way of Water marked a "special" reunion for its two leads.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the blockbuster sequel — which earned over $2 billion at the box office, becoming the third-highest grossing movie of all time — will become available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD on June 20. The same day, the 2009 original Avatar will also be offered in 4K UHD for the first time.

Director James Cameron says in a statement, "I am grateful that audiences all over the globe went to the theaters to see Avatar: The Way of Water. Now my hope is you will bring the film home and experience the adventure with your family in the best at-home viewing quality possible on 4K Ultra HD."

In one behind-the-scenes featurette, costars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington discuss reuniting for the project that was years in the making.

"Something really special happened when we reunited for Avatar 2," says Saldaña, as Worthington adds, "Zoe and me were always just very close, and that gave us absolute freedom to bounce off each other and just enjoy the ride."

Cameron says in the clip that the two actors' separate experiences building a family in the years since the original helped prepare them for the second installment, which centers on Jake and Neytiri's growing family.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios

Saldaña shares three kids (Cy, Bowie and Zen) with husband Marco Perego, and Worthington has three children (Rocket, Racer and River) with wife Lara.

"I don't think they quite realized how much they had been in training for this movie for the past 13 years as parents," says the director. "We couldn't have planned it better if I'd said, 'What I need you guys to do is find somebody you really love and get married and have some children and that's your prep for the next movie.' "

Worthington says getting back into the Avatar world, this time as a parent, was "like putting on an old pair of gloves." Saldaña adds that the "stakes are higher" now that their characters share a family.

avatar 2
courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water earned four Oscar nominations earlier this year including Best Picture, and it won Best Visual Effects. More sequels are currently in the works.

The sequel's at-home release includes more than three hours of bonus content. Special editions will be available at different retailers. At Best Buy there's a collectible steelbook; at Target there's a limited edition decal; and at Walmart there's lenticular packaging.

The original Avatar's new release will include two brand-new bonus features that reflect on the making of the first film: "Memories from Avatar" and "Avatar: A Look Back."

Avatar: The Way of Water will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Max (HBO Max) starting June 7.

