Avatar Sequels, Costing $1 Billion, to Start Filming Again in New Zealand (Report)

The four upcoming sequels had to pause production in New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Avatar sequels might be some of the first movies to resume production after the novel coronavirus pandemic shut Hollywood down.

Deadline reports productions can once again start up in New Zealand, as the country has approved new health and safety production protocols. The outlet also confirmed some TV and movie productions are already underway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

New Zealand has been praised for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 1,497 reported cases and 21 deaths. The country has a population of around 4.8 million.

RELATED: Sigourney Weaver Returns to Avatar for Behind-the-Scenes First Look at Sequels

This means the four Avatar sequels can start filming again in the coming months. Visual effects on the films continued to be worked on amid the filming delay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reports the four announced sequels, which are all being shot at the same time, are budgeted at around $1 billion.

The first Avatar sequel is still slated for a December 2021 release. Three more sequels are expected to follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

WATCH: Avatar 2: First Look At Sequel’s Next Generation Cast

Producer Jon Landau previously confirmed the production shut down in March to The New Zealand Herald, saying, “We’re in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

In the meantime, the official Avatar Twitter account has been sharing behind-the-scenes shots of the actors and director James Cameron on set.

The most recent showed the process for filming underwater.

?s=20

"From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater," the tweet read.

When a fans asked why they used floating balls and not just any darker surface, the Avatar account revealed it's because "the floating balls allow the actors to resurface safely when needed."