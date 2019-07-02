Avatar Remains the Highest Grossing Film of All Time Despite Avengers: Endgame Re-Release

The battle for the title of the highest grossing film of all time is over — for now

Avatar can rest easy — for now.

The 2009 film faced competition from Avengers: Endgame after the Marvel Studio film was re-released in theaters last weekend ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Avengers: Endgame raked in an extra $5.5 million in the U.S. box office during the re-release and $2.3 million in the worldwide box office for a total gross of $2.761 billion, according to Forbes.

Avatar stands at $2.788 billion worldwide (not adjusted for inflation), a difference of $27 million that Avengers: Endgame likely won’t reach.

While Marvel couldn’t close the gap, they’re rolling out their latest film since the April release of Avengers: Endgame with Spider-Man: Far from Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film picks up where Endgame left off and sees Tom Holland’s Peter Parker dealing with his grief over the loss of his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

While struggling with his sadness, he ventures on a European vacation with his classmates and crush MJ, which he views as an opportunity to be away from his superhero duties — until he’s called back into the action by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a new mysterious super-powered character, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Spider-Man: Far from Home is now playing.

