Avatar is finally getting a long-awaited sequel.

Titled Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming film centers around the original film's main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they embark on a new adventure as parents.

The anticipated film has been in the works for quite some time. Following the incredible success of the first film in 2009, plans for a sequel were officially announced in 2010, though production delays kept pushing back the actual release.

Now, almost 13 years later, fans will finally get to return to Pandora. In addition to Avatar 2, additional sequels are already in the works, with Avatar 3 being shot back-to-back with the second film and expected to debut on Dec. 20, 2024.

From the confirmed cast members to the release date, here's everything to know about Avatar: The Way of Water.

Who is in the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water?

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Andreas Rentz/Getty

In addition to Worthington and Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang will also reprise their roles as Kiri and Colonel Quaritch, respectively.

Kate Winslet also joins the cast as the Na'vi character Ronal, alongside Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco, according to the film's official website.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water about?

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The film follows Jake and Neytiri's family and "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," according to an official logline for the movie.

Who is directing Avatar: The Way of Water?

Gabriel Olsen/Getty; Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Kobal/Shutterstock

James Cameron, best known for his work on the first Avatar film and Titanic, returns as the director of the film. Cameron is also producing the film alongside Jon Landau, and the screenplay will be written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver based on a story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

How long is Avatar: The Way of Water?

20th Century Studios

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel's final runtime is estimated to be three hours and 10 minutes, which is about 29 minutes longer than the original 2009 film.

Is there a trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water?

After the teaser trailer was released in May, the official trailer for the film was released on Nov. 2, giving a glimpse of Pandora and all the returning characters.

When does Avatar: The Way of Water release?

20th Century Studios

Following multiple delays with the release, the film will officially hit theaters on Dec. 16.