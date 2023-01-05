When Will 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Will Be Available to Stream on Disney+?

Avatar: The Way of Water could be available to stream on Disney+ very soon.

Making its way from the big screen to the online stream, the Avatar sequel is expected to hit the streamer sometime this year. Although an official announcement about the release date has yet to be announced, several predictions can be made based on the streamer's previous trends.

Avatar: The Way of Water — starring Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña — marks the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, which made its theatrical debut in December 2009. The film has been in the works for quite some time following the success of its predecessor, though production delays kept pushing back the actual release.

Fast forward nearly 13 years, fans can now return to the planet Pandora to follow Jake and Neytiri's family and "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," per an official logline for the movie.

Early box office numbers pulled a global total of $435 million over the opening weekend, making it the fourth-biggest opening weekend of 2022. But James Cameron's 3-D CGI sequel doesn't stop with Avatar 2 as more films are already in the works! In fact, Avatar 3 was shot back-to-back with the second film and is expected to debut on Dec. 20, 2024.

Here's a breakdown of when Avatar: The Way of Water will likely be available to stream on Disney+.

When did Avatar: The Way of Water release in theaters?

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). 20th Century Studios

Following multiple delays with the release, Avatar: The Way of Water officially hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water's exclusive theatrical release window?

Currently, Avatar: The Way of Water is only viewable in theaters — but just like most Disney films, it's expected to be released on its corresponding streamer. While an official release date has yet to be announced, Disney+ already has it linked up on its official site.

Although the company hasn't confirmed a streaming release date — or shared an updated exclusive theatrical window policy — assumptions can be made from statements made by Disney in previous years.

In September 2021, the company announced that its remaining releases would have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release. If Avatar: The Way of Water follows that protocol, viewers can expect it to hit Disney+ on Jan. 30, 2023.

But, the chances of it arriving sooner are very possible! Disney has previously released films, like Encanto, on its streamer after giving it a 30-day exclusive theatrical window. Therefore, it's possible that Avatar: The Way of Water could hit Disney+ on Jan. 15, 2023.

When will Avatar: The Way of Water be available to stream on Disney+?

20th Century Studios

While several predictions can be made, Disney has not yet confirmed an official Disney+ release date for Avatar: The Way of Water. Until then, the movie theater is the only way to delve back into the world of Pandora — or you can rewatch the original on the streamer now!