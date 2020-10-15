See Avatar 2 ’s Human Science Lab in New First Look Photo

Fans are getting another look inside the world of Avatar 2.

Without giving too much away about the highly-anticipated Avatar sequels, a new behind the scenes photo showcases the new human science lab on Pandora.

“From New Zealand, a glimpse of a small part of the Science Lab set, a key facility at the RDA’s new Bridgehead installation,” producer Jon Landau wrote on social media alongside the new set photo, referring to the nefarious Resources Development Administration.

Although production on the highly-anticipated Avatar sequels shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, director James Cameron and crew were able to return to New Zealand in June to continue filming.

While the delay meant that all the sequels, which are being filmed consecutively, saw their release dates pushed back, Cameron recently shared that he’s been making some great progress.

“We’re very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago," he added, as he praised the way New Zealand handled the pandemic. "We’re able to operate. We’re able to shoot and have a more or less normal life here. We were very fortunate, so I don’t see any roadblocks to us getting the picture finished, getting both pictures finished.”