Entertainment Movies Ava Phillippe Spends New Year's Eve at the Hospital After Injuring Her Ankle: 'My Clumsy Self' The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared news of her injury Saturday, saying she "tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels" By Kate Hogan Published on December 31, 2022 11:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ava Phillippe. Photo: Ava Phillippe/Instagram Hopefully, 2023 will start smoother for Ava Phillippe. On New Year's Eve, the 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posted on Instagram that she wound up in the hospital with an ankle injury. "Starting the new year off with a bang … well, more like a *pop* … in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels," she wrote in the early evening. "Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life. She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J. ♥️," Ava added of her loyal pal. Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas "I will definitely be adding 'be gentler with my body' to my list of new year's resolutions!" Ava continued. "Feel free to share what you're looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!" She concluded the post, "Wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023 ✨." Readers flooded the comments with good wishes and stories of their own ankle injuries. RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Have the Sweetest Relationship Earlier in the week, Ava spent Christmas with her mom and stepfather Jim Toth, plus younger brothers Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee James, 10, with Witherspoon, 46, sharing photos of the happy family in front of their tree. Weeks prior, Ava joined the star-studded crowd at the Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, sporting her new bright-orange hair and a high-fashion ensemble. She rocked a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, wearing the shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. Ava accessorized the look with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.