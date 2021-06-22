Reese Witherspoon's daughter shared a photo with her boyfriend from a recent visit to Austin, Texas

Ava Phillippe Shares Rare Instagram Photo with Her Boyfriend - and Mom Reese Witherspoon Comments

Ava Phillippe is soaking up summer with her beau!

On Monday, the 21-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared to Instagram a rare photo of her and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney.

Both were smiling in the selfie, which was taken at the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas, a spot known for its nightly bat flights.

"The bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead 🦇," Ava wrote in her post's caption.

Ava's mom Reese Witherspoon commented on the photo, writing, "😍 These two."

ava phillippe Reese Witherspoon's comment | Credit: ava phillippe/instagram

Ava has been dating fellow UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney since at least 2019, when she shared a pair of photos of the couple in a since-deleted Instagram post.

At the time, several fans pointed out Mahoney's resemblance to Ava's dad - a comparison that bubbled up in Ava's comments section once again on Monday.

"Looks like you and your dad or a younger version of your parents!" one commenter wrote on Monday.

Another added, "Totally Reese and Ryan !"

Ava Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe Credit: Ava Phillippe/Instagram; David Wolff - Patrick/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Ava is one of three children Witherspoon has. She shares Ava and Deacon, 17, with Ryan, and Tennessee, 8½, with husband Jim Toth.

In May, Ava - who will often twin with her mom - shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to the Morning Show star.