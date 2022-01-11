"I'm attracted to… people!" Ava Phillippe wrote on her Instagram Story after one of her 996,000 followers asked, "Do u like boys or girls?"

Ava Phillippe Says 'Gender Is Whatever' When Asked About Her Sexuality in Fan Q&A

Ava Phillippe is getting candid with her followers.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter, 22, opened up on social media last week in an "Ask Me Anything" on her Instagram Story and casually responded to a fan who asked, "Do u like boys or girls?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)," Ava wrote across a smiley selfie in blue eyeshadow that she shared with her 996,000 Instagram followers.

Reese, 45, who shares Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Phillippe, 47, previously opened up about the complexities of raising her kids in the spotlight during an interview with InStyle.

Ava Philippe Credit: Ava Philippe/Instagram

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," she said in November. "We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate.

"Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path," Reese added.

The Morning Show star also shares 9-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, 51, whom she married in 2011.

RELATED VIDEO: Ava Phillippe Says Her Mom Reese Witherspoon Asks Her for Make-up Tips

Reese celebrated Ava's 22nd birthday in September with a heartfelt tribute. "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!" she wrote.