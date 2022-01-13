Ava Phillippe Slams 'Bigoted' Instagram Comments After Discussing Her Sexuality: 'Peace & Love'

"My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty [or] hate speech," she said

Ava Phillippe is speaking out against online hate.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, the 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe wrote a simple message to her followers, addressing those who were posting "bigoted" and "hateful" remarks in the comment section of her posts.

"QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she wrote. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love."

She did not give specific examples of the comments.

Ava's post came days after she responded to a fan during an Instagram Q&A when asked about her sexuality: "Do u like boys or girls?" She casually responded at the time, "I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)," sharing it over a smiley selfie in blue eyeshadow.

Ava Phillippe Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In December, Ava told E!'s Daily Pop about her approach to social media, explaining that she considers her following when creating a post: "What is that going to mean to somebody else? What does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?"

She continued, "I do have a platform of some sort, for sure, and I want to be conscious of what I am posting. I might not always get it right but I'm always going to try my best to put good out there."

Ava said she feels "good in more ways than one" to "be real with people on social media as much as is possible."