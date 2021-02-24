The Los Angeles Times reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has no black members

Ava DuVernay Reacts to Golden Globes' HFPA Having No Black Members: Isn't This 'Already Widely Known?'

Ava DuVernay is not surprised that, according to a new report by the Los Angeles Times, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has no Black members.

The report, published on Sunday, claimed that the HFPA — a small group of 87 international journalists that determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year — has several members of color, but no Black members. (An HFPA representative has said that the group is aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it).

DuVernay, 48, reacted to the news on Twitter Monday, responding to The Hollywood Reporter's story with a GIF and writing, "Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn't already widely know? for YEARS?

Regina King, who is nominated in the best director category at this Sunday's ceremony for her film One Night in Miami, responded to DuVernay with a GIF of Drake. DuVernay tweeted back to King, 50, with a GIF of Sinbad saying, "those are the facts."

The HFPA has long come under fire for its questionable ethics and lack of diversity among its members.

Last year, DuVernay's critically acclaimed Netflix limited series When They See Us, which tells the heartbreaking story of the wrongly convicted Central Park Five, was completely snubbed of any nominations at the 77th Golden Globes, despite the show receiving 16 nominations at the 2019 Emmy Awards several months prior.

Jharrel Jerome, who played Korey Wise in the series, won the Emmy that year for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie. However, he was not nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Image zoom When They See Us | Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Like When They See Us last year, many Black-led projects were viewed as snubs after the 2021 Golden Globe nominees were announced earlier this month. Spike Lee's Vietnam war film Da 5 Bloods and the hit HBO series I May Destroy You both received no nominations despite being critically acclaimed projects.

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, stars of HBO's Lovecraft Country, were both excluded from the honors, as was Uzo Aduba for FX's Mrs. America, despite winning best supporting actress in a limited series category at the Emmys last September.

Image zoom Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You | Credit: HBO

Jane Fonda will be the recipient of this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime achievement in film. Previous honorees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep.