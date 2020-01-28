Autobots, Assemble! Transformers Set for a Reboot with Two New Films (Reports)

Transformers are set for a comeback!

Multiple reports point to Paramount Studios having two separate scripts in development to revamp the franchise, which brought in huge success starting with the first offering in 2007. In total, the film franchise, based on the Hasbro toys, has grossed over $4.84 billion worldwide.

The two scripts are reportedly written by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), according to Variety, with both writers focusing on stories within the universe.

Deadline reports Vanderbilt’s script will be based on the spinoff Beast Wars, following robots that turn into animals instead of cars.

The other script is believed to follow in the universe set up by 2018’s Bumblebee, a smaller budget origin story featuring Hailee Steinfeld that was a hit with critics and fans.

No directors are attached to either script as of yet.

Image zoom Bumblebee Paramount Pictures

The franchise first kicked off with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox starring in director Michael Bay’s huge offering Transformers. The movie went on to make over $709 million worldwide and launched four sequels: 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen, 2011’s Dark of the Moon, 2014’s Age of Extinction and 2017’s The Last Knight.

While the five original movies were all directed by Bay, he stepped away after 2017 with Travis Knight coming in to direct Bumblebee the next year. Bay retained a producing credit on the film.