Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Concerts — Totaling 4 Hours — Will Be Cut Together, Says Baz Luhrmann

Elvis Presley fans are going to get a whole lot more of Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n Roll.

At the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City Monday, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann told IndieWire that he will eventually put together a "concert cut" of the biopic that will run four hours in total.

"It's a directors' assembly. It's not a cut," Luhrmann, 60, told the outlet. "There's a whole lot of material that adds up to four hours, but I have gone on record now to say not today, not tomorrow, but at some point I would do [it]."

Luhrmann clarified during the interview that Butler "did his concerts full out" during production on Elvis, which runs for two hours and 39 minutes in its theatrical release format.

"He did all the numbers. Austin just did it and it was an out of body experience to watch him do those full concerts, so one day I will cut those full concerts together," the director said.

At the Gotham Awards Monday, Luhrmann told PEOPLE that he "can't wait" to see Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla movie, which is now filming and stars Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

"All I did was reach out to her, we just had a quick hello. I just said good luck with it and can't wait to see it. But I'm available. If she's got any questions, I'm available," Luhrmann, 60, said of speaking with Coppola, 51, about tackling similar ground.

Luhrmann, who presented best international feature to Happening director Audrey Diwan at the ceremony, said he's glad more directors will get the chance to tell new stories based on the late music legend. Oscar winner Coppola's film is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir and is told from her perspective, featuring Cailee Spaeny in the titular role.

"I'm thrilled that now the big canvas is out there," he said, adding that he recently had dinner with Priscilla, 77.

"I like that she's going to focus in on one aspect," Luhrmann told PEOPLE of Coppola's upcoming movie. "I think we'll see more kind of … different perspectives on this. Look, the Elvis-Priscilla canvas will endlessly be painted now. It's part of the American cultural ethos.

"The only thing I've done is sort of reinstate it to a place where now it can be talked about and watched — and felt, more than anything," he added.

Elvis is currently streaming on HBO Max.