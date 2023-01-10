Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley

The Golden Globe nominee starred in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, beating out Harry Styles and Miles Teller for the role

By
Published on January 10, 2023 09:09 AM

Austin Butler is recalling the "terror" he experienced while playing the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the 31-year-old actor spoke of the intimidating process. "It was just such a daunting thing. And I really just was guided by my terror," he said.

The biopic is now nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including best picture (drama), best director and best actor (drama) for Butler, who said he had compilations of Presley's voice that he would "listen to every day — his laugh, different songs" for "hours."

The actor worked intensely during lockdown with voice, movement and singing coaches to aid in his transformation.

"And then once I was allowed to leave the apartment, I would usually wake up every day around 3 or 4 in the morning with this terror," Butler admitted to Jimmy Kimmel.

Austin Butler. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Presley family has given Butler their stamp of approval on his impersonation. Priscilla Presley, the late King of Rock and Roll's ex-wife, raved about Luhrmann's vision and Butler's performance after she was treated to a private screening in April.

"For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently," Priscilla, 77, wrote on Facebook at the time.

"This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship," she added. "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding."

Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's manager, is played by Tom Hanks, who narrated the trailer when it first dropped, "There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story."

ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Austin Butler in Elvis (2022). Warner Bros.

As Butler's Elvis comes on the scene and gives a rousing performance, Parker's attention is caught by the young singer's talent.

"Are you born with destiny? Or does it just come knocking at your door?" Parker says. "At that moment I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero. He was my destiny."

Speaking to a young Presley, Parker tells him, "I wish to promote you, Mr. Presley. Are you ready to fly?" Smiling, Presley says, "I'm ready. Ready to fly."

During a press event for the film in February, Butler spoke about why he was interested in playing Presley, saying that "fundamentally getting to explore the humanity of somebody who has become the wallpaper of society in a way" was what drew him in.

"He's such an icon and held to superhuman status," said Butler, who beat out Miles Teller and Harry Styles for the role. "To get to explore that for years and learn why he was the way that he was, it was such a joy that I could do that for the rest of my life probably."

