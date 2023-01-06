Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley

Austin Butler can always count on his family for their support!

While walking the red carpet of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday evening, the actor, 31, revealed to Entertainment Tonight who he will be bringing as his date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

"I'm going to bring my sister," Butler told the outlet of his older sibling, Ashley.

Though he noted it was a "hard" decision to pick out who will join him on the big night, Butler added, "She's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her."

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Butler is nominated in the best actor, drama category for his Elvis role at the Golden Globes, which will air on Jan. 10. He is up against four other actors in the category, including Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

After being taken off the air amid controversy about the lack of diversity among its former voting body, the awards show returns to NBC this year following internal changes made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary has the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

Butler and his sister have a close relationship, and the actor even gave her a shoutout during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut last month as she watched him perform from the in-studio audience.

Back in June 2022, when Elvis first premiered in theaters, Butler's sibling celebrated her little brother with a post shared on Instagram.

"Such a magical weekend in Memphis celebrating @elvismovie. I am so incredibly proud of my little brother and his dedication to his craft. Words truly cannot express all the emotion. Y'all are gonna be blown away!" she wrote alongside a red carpet shot of herself and Butler.

"Congratulations @bazluhrmann @austinbutler and @olivia_dejonge!" she added. "You guys really knocked it out of the park. What a powerful tribute to an amazing man ⚡️."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.