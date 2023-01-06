Austin Butler Reveals His Date For the 2023 Golden Globes: His Sister Ashley

"She's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her," Austin Butler said Thursday

By
Published on January 6, 2023 08:33 AM
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Austin Butler can always count on his family for their support!

While walking the red carpet of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday evening, the actor, 31, revealed to Entertainment Tonight who he will be bringing as his date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

"I'm going to bring my sister," Butler told the outlet of his older sibling, Ashley.

Though he noted it was a "hard" decision to pick out who will join him on the big night, Butler added, "She's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Butler is nominated in the best actor, drama category for his Elvis role at the Golden Globes, which will air on Jan. 10. He is up against four other actors in the category, including Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

After being taken off the air amid controversy about the lack of diversity among its former voting body, the awards show returns to NBC this year following internal changes made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Among movies, The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five.

For television, Abbott Elementary has the most with five nominations, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus all with four nods each.

RELATED VIDEO: Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal

Butler and his sister have a close relationship, and the actor even gave her a shoutout during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut last month as she watched him perform from the in-studio audience.

Back in June 2022, when Elvis first premiered in theaters, Butler's sibling celebrated her little brother with a post shared on Instagram.

"Such a magical weekend in Memphis celebrating @elvismovie. I am so incredibly proud of my little brother and his dedication to his craft. Words truly cannot express all the emotion. Y'all are gonna be blown away!" she wrote alongside a red carpet shot of herself and Butler.

"Congratulations @bazluhrmann @austinbutler and @olivia_dejonge!" she added. "You guys really knocked it out of the park. What a powerful tribute to an amazing man ⚡️."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes
George Lopez attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
Jerodd Carmichael
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'
Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022 - TOP GUN: MAVERICK
'Top Gun: Maverick' Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shoots 'Germany's Next Top Model,' Plus Gigi Hadid, H.E.R and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Amazon Music, Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Halsey and More
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President