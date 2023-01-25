Austin Butler Still Uses an IMDb Biography Written for Him by His 'Proud Parents' in 2007

The Elvis star's early career highlights were raved about by his parents, David and Lori Butler

Published on January 25, 2023 10:06 PM
Austin Butler
Austin Butler. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Austin Butler may have received his first-ever Oscar nomination on Tuesday but he is not forgetting where he came from.

The 31-year-old actor's IMBd biography was penned by his "proud parents", David Butler and his late mom Lori Butler, in 2007 and has been kept the same to this day.

In the biography, his parents raved about their son's early acting career that began after he landed "a rather permanent background-acting gig" on the Nickelodeon series, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in 2004, and "from that point on, he considered himself to be a serious actor."

According to his parents, Butler's "first named (albeit uncredited) character was 'Toby' in the Hannah Montana episode 'Oops, I Meddled Again' in 2006 (girl broke up with him)."

Then his "first speaking role was in Zoey 101 (2005), as 'Dannifer' or 'Wrong Danny' (a few lines, and a girl poured soda down his shirt)." They joked that while " he got a "meatier role on Hannah Montana in 2007" it was "still a small part, but very fun."

They added: "a few more lines, and he got to fling popcorn on Miley Cyrus."

Ashley Butler and Austin Butler
Austin Butler Instagram

Butler explained during an interview with Vogue last April that his parents "divorced amicably" when he was seven and that he and his older sister, Ashley, "moved fluidly" between their respective houses throughout their childhood.

Although his parents have not updated the actor's professional summary in years, he spoke fondly about his childhood and remembered his mother, who died in 2014 from cancer, while hosting Saturday Night Live in December.

"Some of my favorite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her, and we'd watch every week," Butler shared during the show's opening monologue. "And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I'd just do anything to make my mom laugh."

"I do ridiculous faces and voices, I did this ridiculous Gollum impression. Being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting," he continued. "My mom is no longer with us, but I've been thinking about her a lot this week, just imagining how proud she'd be of her son, who used to not be able to order food for myself at a restaurant, is now standing on this stage."

