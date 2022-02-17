See Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Opposite Tom Hanks in First Trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

Austin Butler is The King.

The actor stars as Elvis Presley in the rousing first trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis which also stars Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, Presley's manager.

In the trailer, Hanks' Parker narrates, saying, "There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story."

As Butler's Elvis comes on the scene and gives a rousing performance, Parker's attention is caught by the young singer's talent. "Are you born with destiny? Or does it just come knocking at your door?" Parker says. "At that moment I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero. He was my destiny."

Speaking to a young Presley, Parker tells him, "I wish to promote you, Mr. Presley. Are you ready to fly?" Smiling, Presley says, "I'm ready, ready to fly."

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

But as Presley's career launches to incredible heights, he also faces controversy for his performance style and outrageous dance moves in 1950s America.

"Some people want to put me in jail, the way I was moving," Presley reflects. "I can't move, I can't sing."

The trailer shows Presley desperately attempting to reconnect with his origins in gospel music, saying, "I'm almost 40 and nobody's going to remember me. I need to get back to who I really am. This could all be over in a flash."

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

In November, Luhrmann shared a teaser trailer for his upcoming biopic on social media, which included a shot of what appeared to be Butler, 30, from behind as a young Elvis and other shots of the singer walking backstage in his recognizable performance wear.

The video ended with the letters TCB and the date June 24, 2022.

"Elvis Monday⚡️" Luhrmann, who has been regularly sharing Elvis content on Mondays over the past several weeks, wrote in the caption. "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022."

In addition to Butler and Hanks, the movie stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. It will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America," according to Warner Bros.

During a press event earlier this month, Luhrmann said he was inspired to make a movie about Presley due to "musical icons in my life that were so important to me."

"I was an Elvis fan but I don't know that that fan-hood was in any way the reason I wanted to do Elvis," the filmmaker said. "But the truth is that in this modern era the life of Elvis couldn't be a better canvas to explore America in the 50s and 60s. That's what drew me in, that and a guy named Col. Tom Parker."

Butler also spoke about why he was interested in playing the King of Rock and Roll, saying that "fundamentally getting to explore the humanity of somebody who has become the wallpaper of society in a way" was what drew him in.

"He's such an icon and held to superhuman status," Butler said. "To get to explore that for years and learn why he was the way that he was, it was such a joy that I could do that for the rest of my life probably."

As for how he ended up getting his singing chops to the status of Presley, Butler said he was in intensive vocal coaching for "six to seven days a week" for months.

"[It's] huge shoes to fill," he said of his singing. "I think when I began the process of this, I set out to get my voice to sound identical to his. I held that for a long time and what that does is it also instills fear, that I'm not going to achieve that or whatever. That got the fire inside of me burning to work and work and work."