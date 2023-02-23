Austin Butler Says He's Grateful for Being a Child Actor: 'It Allowed Me a Lot of Time to Make Mistakes'

The actor has earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Elvis

By Mia McNiece
Published on February 23, 2023 10:11 AM

Austin Butler is currently earning rave reviews for his portrayal of Elvis but long before the Oscar nomination for the role, the actor got his start in parts on the Disney channel and Nickelodeon.

Today, the Golden Globe winner, 31, says he is thankful for the lessons he learned at the start of his career and credits those early roles for getting him where he is today.

"I am grateful I started young because it allowed me a lot of time to make mistakes. I had so many years of really bad acting," he says. "And I still have so much to learn, but that's what really excites me about acting is that you, it's like anything, you can improve, and you can get better. It excites me to think about 10 years from now how I will have grown and how you can continually try to find more truth."

2023 Oscar Portfolio
Eric Ray Davidson

For more on Austin Butler and other Oscar nominees, check out this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

Austin Butler Elvis - 2022
Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Butler says that growing up as a kid in Anaheim he was influenced by films such Raging Bull and East of Eden starring James Dean. "I remember watching that [movie] every day for a week. I was obsessed with James Dean."

To prepare for the role of Elvis, the actor says he poured his heart into researching the King.

"I had the great fun of feeling like a detective the whole time, just trying to unearth who he was as a human being," says Butler adding that one of the greatest gifts was, "getting to meet Elvis's incredible family, and all the time that we've been able to spend together when nobody's around. All those quiet moments that I will always cherish."

Tune into the Oscars live on ABC on March 12 at 8pm ET.

Related Articles
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says He Would Microwave Ice Cream and Drink It to Put on Weight for 'Elvis' Film
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (13705710e) Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Jan 2023
Austin Butler Honors Lisa Marie Presley After BAFTA Awards Win: 'Grief Is a Long Process'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His 'Zoey 101' Role in Upcoming Film
Austin Butler on Hot Ones
Austin Butler Reveals His Elvis-Like Love for Peanut Butter Sandwiches
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Details His 'Immediate' Connection with Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got So Close So Fast'
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal Says Oscar Nomination Has Given Family a 'Welcome Respite' amid Mom's Chemotherapy Treatment
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says He's 'Getting Rid of' Elvis Presley Accent, 'Probably Damaged' Vocal Cords
Hong Chau at the 95th OSCARS® Nominees Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Inside Hong Chau's Journey from Refugee to Oscar Nominee: 'It Took Years to Become an Overnight Success'
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says Oscar Nomination Is 'Bittersweet' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'This Is for Her'
Austin Butler
Austin Butler Still Uses an IMDb Biography Written for Him by His 'Proud Parents' in 2007
Brendan Fraser and Brandon Routh as Superman
Brendan Fraser Recalls Once Being Considered for Superman Role: 'Didn't Come to Fruition'
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Refused to Retire Despite Her Roles Getting 'Smaller': 'Do Not Tell Me What to Do'