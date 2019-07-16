The Hottest-Ever Photos of Austin Butler, a.k.a. the New Elvis Presley

The actor, who dates Vanessa Hudgens, got his biggest break yet with a leading role in the new Baz Luhrmann film
By Kate Hogan
July 16, 2019 03:48 PM

1 of 16

Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Introducing … Elvis Presley! This week, news broke that 27-year-old Austin Butler landed the role of The King, a coveted spot in director Baz Luhrmann’s latest movie that also features Tom Hanks.

The actor has been in the spotlight for a while, with current roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don’t Die, plus a string of TV hits and a stint on Broadway. He also happens to date Vanessa Hudgens. 

“Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent,” said Luhrmann. “I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Here, more reasons why he’s a perfect King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. 

2 of 16

He's Got the Brooding Look Down

Theo Wargo/Getty

A natural blond, he dyed his hair black for the part.

3 of 16

He Looks Cute in Glasses

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Not necessary to play Elvis, but bonus points.

4 of 16

He Looks Great in a Tux

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hands in pockets, casual.

5 of 16

He Looks Great in a Tux, Part II

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Note the addition of a chain in 2019.

6 of 16

He Walks the Dog

The Image Direct

Just taking care of business, or “TCB” to Elvis.

7 of 16

He Can See Into Your Soul

Rob Kim/Getty

Or at least past the cameras at a photo call for his 2018 Broadway show, The Iceman Cometh.

8 of 16

He's in Step with His Girlfriend

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Giving us fall feels. 

9 of 16

He's Got the Messy Hair Thing Down

Todd Williamson/MTV1415/Getty

Exactly right for a SoCal-born kid.

10 of 16

He Can Make PJs Fashion

Venturelli/Getty

Essential for any celebrity.

11 of 16

He and Vanessa Are Beyond Adorable

The Image Direct

Like Elvis and Priscilla, only better. 

12 of 16

He Stands Out from the Crowd

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Much like The King.

13 of 16

He's Suave

Jerod Harris/Getty

Did he finish this look with blue suede shoes?

14 of 16

He Can Rock a Leather Jacket

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Perfect for a ride on one of Presley’s motorcycles or in one of his countless cars.

15 of 16

He's Supported

Source: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

“I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F—— MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN’T WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!” Hudgens wrote on Instagram after the casting news broke.

