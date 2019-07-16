The Hottest-Ever Photos of Austin Butler, a.k.a. the New Elvis Presley

Introducing … Elvis Presley! This week, news broke that 27-year-old Austin Butler landed the role of The King, a coveted spot in director Baz Luhrmann’s latest movie that also features Tom Hanks.
The actor has been in the spotlight for a while, with current roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don’t Die, plus a string of TV hits and a stint on Broadway. He also happens to date Vanessa Hudgens.
“Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent,” said Luhrmann. “I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”
Here, more reasons why he’s a perfect King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
He's Got the Brooding Look Down
A natural blond, he dyed his hair black for the part.
He Looks Cute in Glasses
Not necessary to play Elvis, but bonus points.
He Looks Great in a Tux
Hands in pockets, casual.
He Looks Great in a Tux, Part II
Note the addition of a chain in 2019.
He Walks the Dog
Just taking care of business, or “TCB” to Elvis.
He Can See Into Your Soul
Or at least past the cameras at a photo call for his 2018 Broadway show, The Iceman Cometh.
He's in Step with His Girlfriend
Giving us fall feels.
He's Got the Messy Hair Thing Down
Exactly right for a SoCal-born kid.
He Can Make PJs Fashion
Essential for any celebrity.
He and Vanessa Are Beyond Adorable
Like Elvis and Priscilla, only better.
He Stands Out from the Crowd
Much like The King.
He's Suave
Did he finish this look with blue suede shoes?
He Can Rock a Leather Jacket
Perfect for a ride on one of Presley’s motorcycles or in one of his countless cars.
He's Supported
“I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F—— MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN’T WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!” Hudgens wrote on Instagram after the casting news broke.