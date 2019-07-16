The Hottest-Ever Photos of Austin Butler, a.k.a. the New Elvis Presley

Introducing … Elvis Presley! This week, news broke that 27-year-old Austin Butler landed the role of The King, a coveted spot in director Baz Luhrmann’s latest movie that also features Tom Hanks.

The actor has been in the spotlight for a while, with current roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don’t Die, plus a string of TV hits and a stint on Broadway. He also happens to date Vanessa Hudgens.

“Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent,” said Luhrmann. “I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Here, more reasons why he’s a perfect King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.