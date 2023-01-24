Austin Butler Says Oscar Nomination Is 'Bittersweet' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'This Is for Her'

"It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief," he said

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 24, 2023 10:57 AM
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Austin Butler is reacting to his first-ever Oscar nomination coming during a "bittersweet" time.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old star was nominated for Best Actor, earning recognition for his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Butler called in to Today with Hoda and Jenna shortly after the announcement, which came just over a week since the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me. It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her."

Elsewhere in the chat, Butler said of the role, "It was such a daunting undertaking, making this movie, and it was also a very long process. I just remember those sleepless nights and all the fear and all the possibilities for how it could have gone wrong." He added, "Being recognized just feels very surreal and amazing."

Lisa Marie died suddenly on Jan. 12, just days after she and her mom Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globes, where Butler won best actor in a drama.

Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie, saying in a statement that his "heart is completely shattered" for her children and mother after "the tragic and unexpected loss." Lisa Marie was mom to daughter Riley Keough, 33, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, plus son Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he said. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

At a party celebrating Elvis the weekend before the Golden Globes (on Sunday, Jan. 8, Elvis's birthday), Lisa Marie addressed the attendees and said her dad would be proud of the movie.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, Austin's done. I'm so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud. ... I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you," she said at the gathering.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind Elvis, said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lisa Marie Presley and send our condolences and sympathy to her children, family and people around the world who loved her. She was an invaluable partner and truly lovely person who we will remember as a devoted mother, beloved daughter and loving friend."

