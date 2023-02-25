Kaia Gerber Wears Sexy Mesh Dress on Date Night with Austin Butler at 'W' Magazine's Best Performances Party

The couple first went public with their romance at the annual event last March

By
Published on February 25, 2023 03:57 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty for W Magazine

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber enjoyed a stylish date night at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party on Friday.

The Elvis star, 31, and model, 21, cozied up to each other at the gathering in Los Angeles — the same event where they made their red carpet debut as a couple last year.

For the occasion, Gerber put her svelte figure on display in a revealing black mesh dress, which showed off her underarm tattoo. Wearing her hair in sleek waves parted to the side, she further accessorized the look with a black clutch and strappy heels.

Meanwhile, Butler matched his model girlfriend in a simple all-black suit, and styled his blond locks into tousled curls.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)

The couple's last outing was in January for Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn., after the only daughter of Elvis Presley died at 54 on Jan. 12.

At the service, the two sat behind the Presley family and leaned their heads together as as the Blackwood Brothers Quartet sang "How Great Thou Art" in remembrance.

Before the unfortunate tragedy, Gerber celebrated Butler's big win at the Golden Globes for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's biopic — as she waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a congratulatory hug and kiss.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted taking a yoga class in Los Angeles in December 2021.

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, has been particularly supportive of her partner throughout his Elvis release journey. At the Cannes premiere of the film in May 2022, the duo shared a handful of sweet moments, including a very passionate kiss.

