Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were in attendance for a memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday to celebrate the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 on Jan. 12.

The Elvis star, 31, and model, 21, sat behind the Presley family — Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old daughter Finley and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay — in the second row to view the service.

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann sat behind the pair with his wife, costume designer Catherine Martin, in the third row.

Butler gave Finley a long hug minutes before the start of the program, which will see Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more celebrate Lisa Marie's life. He and Gerber leaned their heads together as the Blackwood Brothers Quartet sang "How Great Thou Art" in remembrance.

Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Following the musician and daughter of Elvis Presley's death on Jan. 12, both Butler and his Elvis director remembered Lisa Marie in statements shared with PEOPLE and on Instagram.

As one of the last people to spend time with the star, Butler said Friday that his "heart is completely shattered" for her children and mother after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," the actor said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2023. Shutterstock for HFPA

Meanwhile, Luhrmann remembered Lisa Marie in a message shared on Instagram as he posted a photo of Lisa Marie and Butler laughing together.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love," he concluded.