Austin Butler Says He's 'Getting Rid of' Elvis Presley Accent, 'Probably Damaged' Vocal Cords

"One song took 40 takes," Butler recalled of his work on Baz Lurhmann's Elvis, for which he is nominated for an Academy Award

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on February 3, 2023 01:38 PM
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Austin Butler is still feeling the physical effects of his Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis.

On Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Butler, 31, said that during his time filming performance scenes as late music legend Elvis Presley, "One song took 40 takes."

Speaking about his role in the upcoming Dune: Part Two, the actor added that he was "getting rid of the accent" that he has retained since wrapping production on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis almost two years ago.

"But I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler said on the BBC One show, per Entertainment Weekly.

ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Austin Butler in Elvis (2022). Warner Bros.

After accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, at last month's Golden Globe Awards, Butler said backstage that he "didn't even think about" whether he might've been still using some of the character's distinctive voice in his acceptance speech.

"I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it all the time," Butler added.

He continued, "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees

In an interview with USA Today published Thursday, Butler's Dune: Part Two costar Dave Bautista called Butler "just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet."

And according to the Knock at the Cabin actor, 54, Butler's Elvis accent is nowhere to be seen for his upcoming role in the sequel to 2021's Dune. "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis," Bautista said. "His voice is different, his look is different."

He teased, "Everything about his demeanor is terrifying [in the upcoming movie]."

