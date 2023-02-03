Austin Butler Says He's 'Getting Rid of' Elvis Presley Accent, 'Probably Damaged' Vocal Cords

Austin Butler is still feeling the physical effects of his Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis.

On Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Butler, 31, said that during his time filming performance scenes as late music legend Elvis Presley, "One song took 40 takes."

Speaking about his role in the upcoming Dune: Part Two, the actor added that he was "getting rid of the accent" that he has retained since wrapping production on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis almost two years ago.

"But I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler said on the BBC One show, per Entertainment Weekly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Austin Butler in Elvis (2022). Warner Bros.

After accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, at last month's Golden Globe Awards, Butler said backstage that he "didn't even think about" whether he might've been still using some of the character's distinctive voice in his acceptance speech.

"I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it all the time," Butler added.

He continued, "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees

In an interview with USA Today published Thursday, Butler's Dune: Part Two costar Dave Bautista called Butler "just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet."

And according to the Knock at the Cabin actor, 54, Butler's Elvis accent is nowhere to be seen for his upcoming role in the sequel to 2021's Dune. "I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis," Bautista said. "His voice is different, his look is different."

He teased, "Everything about his demeanor is terrifying [in the upcoming movie]."