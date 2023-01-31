Austin Butler Details His 'Immediate' Connection with Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got So Close So Fast'

"I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship," Austin Butler said of the late Lisa Marie Presley during a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By
Published on January 31, 2023 08:23 AM
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Austin Butler is sharing some touching memories about his immediate bond with Lisa Marie Presley.

During a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Butler talked about his easy connection with the musician, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54, just days after she appeared with Butler to promote the film, Elvis.

"I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland," Butler told Fallon in a somber tone, in reference to the Memphis, Tennessee estate owned by Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's father. "I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship with them."

"She's also — she's a person who didn't have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to anybody and she opened up to me," added Butler. "We got so close so fast and it's just devastating."

"It's weird in moments like this because it's so bittersweet," Butler continued about the emotional contrast of having to promote the movie — for which he recently received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor — at the same time as mourning Lisa Marie.

"I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but I'm just devastated for her family. And for her to not be here celebrating with us, you know ..." added Butler.

"I'm happy she got to see you," host Jimmy Fallon said in reply.

"Yeah, I'm happy I got to be with her at the (Golden) Globes, I'll never forget that for the rest of my life," said Butler, who won best actor in a drama for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's movie at the Jan. 10 award show.

Austin Butler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Speaking at a Golden Globes pre-party on Elvis' actual birthday, Jan. 8., Lisa Marie said she was "overwhelmed" by the Elvis movie.

"I just want to thank you for coming," Lisa Marie said alongside Butler, daughter Riley Keogh and Luhrmann.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done," Lisa Marie added. "I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud. So, I want to thank you all for being here and I — I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you."

Variety's Marc Malkin captured the celebratory speech at the Formosa Café — one of Elvis' favorite L.A. haunts — and posted the video on Twitter the following day.

Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Just five days after that speech, on Jan. 13, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed Lisa Marie's death to PEOPLE in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," said Priscilla, 77.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just a little over a week later, it was announced that Butler was nominated for his Oscar, and he called into Today with Hoda and Jenna shortly after hearing the news.

"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me. It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her."

Elvis Presley, Austin Butler
Elvis Presley (L); Austin Butler. Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Later in Monday's interview, Fallon, 48, prompted Butler about a story he previously told him about Lisa Marie showing her dad's slippers at Graceland.

"I get goosebumps," Butler said. "That was after we screened the film. And the bedroom — you know, his bedroom is a place that most people never get to see, and she says, 'I wanna show you something,' so she took me up there. It was moments like that ... up there, he was not Elvis, he was just 'dad,' you know?"

"So to hear those stories, yeah, I'll treasure those forever."

Related Articles
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Says Oscar Nomination Is 'Bittersweet' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'This Is for Her'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Lisa Marie Presley Said Father Elvis Would 'Be Proud' of Film Starring Austin Butler
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' During Final Public Appearance at Golden Globes Before Her Death
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (13705710e) Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Jan 2023
Austin Butler Speaks Out After Lisa Marie Presley's 'Tragic' Death: 'My Heart Is Completely Shattered'
Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Weeks Supporting the 'Elvis' Movie and Her Father's Legacy
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Quotes Queen Elizabeth at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: 'Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Austin Butler and 'Elvis' Director Attend Critics Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lisa Marie Presley arriving at the Golden Globes along with her manager, Jerry Schilling
Jerry Schilling Recalls Final Days with Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial: 'I Will Always Love You'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Side by Side' with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death