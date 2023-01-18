Austin Butler Calls Mentor Denzel Washington 'the Godfather of Acting'

Working with Denzel Washington on Broadway "changed my perception of myself and my abilities," Austin Butler said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 01:11 PM
Austin Butler and Denzel Washington
Photo: getty (2)

Austin Butler holds enormous respect for Denzel Washington, an actor the Elvis star considers "the godfather of acting."

In a new feature interview with Backstage magazine published Wednesday, Butler, 31, said that working with Washington, 68, on the 2018 Broadway production of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh "changed my perception of myself and my abilities."

"Something Denzel told me is: There is no stage acting or film acting; there is the truth," Butler told the outlet, which noted the Elvis star "frequently returns" to lessons he learned while working with Washington.

"Human beings do really broad things in everyday life," Butler continued in the interview as he spoke of the veteran actor's advice. "Sometimes, they do very subtle things. You can do either onstage or onscreen."

"That freed me up to realize [that] all of the things I was learning onstage—I could take them back into film," he added of the experience.

Elsewhere in the interview, Butler recalled how he doubted he would even land his role in The Iceman Cometh in the first place.

Austin Butler, Colm Meaney, Denzel Washington and David Morse take their opening night curtain call in "The Iceman Cometh" on Broadway at The Jacobs Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"I thought, I'm an L.A. actor; they're not going to cast me," he told Backstage. "I'd been told before that there's this divide: That's New York—they're not going to look at you or respect you."

Butler previously praised Washington at the Golden Globe Awards last Tuesday as he accepted the award for best actor in a drama movie for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Also, I gotta thank Denzel Washington," the star said during his speech. "Denzel, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your generosity and championing me when you did not have to."

"I am so grateful for all eternity to you," Butler added.

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty

While the Training Day actor did not appear in Elvis, nor did he work behind the camera on the biopic, Washington helped Butler secure the role by giving director Luhrmann a call to advocate on Butler's behalf.

In a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Luhrmann, 60, said that Washington cold-called him shortly after he first encountered a video of Butler performing a cover of Presley's "Unchained Melody."

"I did not know Denzel," Luhrmann clarified of the call to the outlet. "And he said, 'I've just worked with this guy on stage. I've never seen a work ethic like it.' "

Luhrmann also recalled the conversation with Washington in a panel conversation about the movie with SiriusXM in June 2022.

" 'You're about to meet an actor I've been on stage with,' " the director recalled of Washington's pitch for Butler at the time. " 'You will not believe this young man's work ethic, there is just no minute he won't give to the art.' "

Related Articles
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi
Brendan Fraser Recalls Landing 'Airheads' Even Though He's 'Not a Musician': 'I Don't Play the Guitar'
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron Says Every 'Avatar' Sequel Will Feature a New Narrator: 'Giving Something Away Here'
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich: 'Beyond Happy You Were Born'
Actors Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum attend the European Premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England.
Channing Tatum Says His Divorce from Jenna Dewan Was 'Super Scary and Terrifying' at First
Channing Tatum, Ghost
Channing Tatum Says He's Planning a Remake of 'Ghost' : 'We're Going to Do Something Different'
Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" ; Avatar The Way of Water - 2022
Vin Diesel Is Not in 'Avatar' Sequels, Producer Confirms After Actor's Quotes Were Taken 'Out of Context'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Says He's with His 'Family at Home' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Says It's Been the 'Best Year' After 'Emotional Transition' Moving in with Ben Affleck
Ezra Miller lands at LAX airport after pleading guilty to unlawfully trespassing at a neighbour's house and avoiding going to prison. The Flash actor wore an eye-catching outfit as they strolled through the airport in Los Angeles. Wearing a bold animal printed shirt, Ezra was ready to smoke after their flight. It's been a tumultuous couple of years for the 30-year-old who was also arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022. In Vermont they had been accused of breaking in to a house and stealing alcohol last May. In a statement, Miller's lawyer said: "Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanour unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court. Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."
Ezra Miller Seen at L.A. Airport After Pleading Guilty to Unlawfully Trespassing and Avoiding Prison
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* *Web Embargo until 2:00 pm ET on January 16, 2023** Sean Penn & Robin Wright are seen together for the first time in years and only a few months after Robin Wright filed for divorce from husband, Clément Giraudet. The pair were spotted together for the first time in years on Friday as they made their way through LAX. Penn and Wright, began dating in 1989 shortly after his split from MADONNA and were married in 1996 and divorced in 2010. The pair are parents to Dylan and Hopper. Wright filed for Divorce in September of 2022 from Giraudet and Penn recently divorced his ex-wife, Leila George in April of 2022. Could the two be rekindling their love? Pictured: Sean Penn, Robin Wright BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Troy Kotsur, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ poses in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022
Troy Kotsur Says His Oscar Win for 'Coda' Is 'Still' Sinking In: 'It's Really a Blessing'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Austin Butler and 'Elvis' Director Attend Critics Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser attend Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser Have Emotional 'Encino Man' Reunion Over 30 Years Later
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett accepts the Best Actress award for "Tár" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Cate Blanchett Says Awards Season Should Change in Critics Choice Speech: 'Stop the Televised Horse Race'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Brendan Fraser Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I Was in the Wilderness' Before 'The Whale'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Jeff Bridges accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jeff Bridges Remembers Late Dad Lloyd in Critics Choice Awards Speech: 'Today Is His Birthday'