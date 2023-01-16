Austin Butler and 'Elvis' Director Attend Critics Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 years old after she was rushed to a hospital Thursday, Jan. 12

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals.

Published on January 16, 2023 10:56 AM

Austin Butler and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann were on hand at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at 54.

The pair and the rest of the Elvis team had attended the Golden Globe Awards with Elvis's only daughter and her mom Priscilla just last Tuesday, at which Butler, 31, and Luhrmann 60, were nominated for their Elvis biopic.

On Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and died later that night. Her mother Priscilla said in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Both Butler and his Elvis director remembered Lisa Marie in statements shared with PEOPLE and on Instagram on Friday.

As one of the last people to spend time with the star, Butler said Friday that his "heart is completely shattered" for her children and mother after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," the actor said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

In Butler's Golden Globe acceptance speech last Tuesday, the actor thanked the Presley family "for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me" as he took on portraying Elvis.

"Lisa Marie, Priscilla," he continued in his speech, "I love you forever."

Meanwhile, Luhrmann remembered Lisa Marie in a message shared on Instagram Friday as he posted a photo of Lisa Marie and Butler laughing together.

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper."

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love," he concluded.

