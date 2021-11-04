Auli’i Cravalho tells PEOPLE she's "excited to go to college" at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Encanto on Wednesday

Auli'i Cravalho Reveals She's Going to College to Pursue Environmental Studies: 'It's a Lot of Science'

Auli'i Cravalho is ready for her next adventure!

The Moana actress and singer spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Encanto on Wednesday night where she revealed how she feels about going to college.

"I'm excited to go to college," she said while adding her life is full of "really great things. I'm glad I got through the pandemic and I'm glad everyone in my family is safe and healthy."

Cravalho, 20, shared she would be studying environmental studies, saying, "It's a lot of science."

"A lot of math. Using the other part of my brain right," she added. "I've been so grateful to work in this industry, but I also want to get a taste for things outside of it."

In June, Cravalho told WTOP News she had been accepted into Columbia University and that she was between environmental or conservation studies.

"Before auditioning for Moana I was interested in microbiology and graduated with more than four years of science," she said at the time. "I was in a molecular cell biology course. Now I get to pursue my passion of acting and singing, but I really want to get back into that intellectual and academic space."

While maintaining her high school GPA, Cravalho was hard at work filming the Amazon Prime series The Power, based on the book of the same name by Naomi Alderman.