Moana's Auli'i Cravalho Urges Disney to 'Listen' and 'Step Up' as 'Don't Say Gay' Law Passes

Auli'i Cravalho says, "To speak directly about the Disney of it all, to have the individuals stand up against a corporation is what needed to happen"

Auli'i Cravalho has a message for corporations: "say 'gay.' "

On March 11, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek apologized to employees for the company's "silence" amid the passing of Florida's new legislation, after employees organized and wrote letters about the company's handling.

Cravalho, 21, told IndieWire, "We know that representation is important, [but] real life is bills and laws being pushed forward by lawmakers that are directly funded by corporations. It's important that they be on the right side of history and listen."

"Instead of trying to play the safe role and take a step back, take a step forward," she continued. "Step up. Step up and say what's right and what's wrong. And say 'gay' for god's sakes, people are gay. People are gay. If you didn't know by now, now you know."

Chapek, 61, said in his message to Disney employees, "You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

The executive added, "Starting immediately, [Disney is] increasing [its] support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states."

Chapek also said that he reached out to DeSantis, 43, "to express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law it could be used to target LGBTQ kids and families," and that the governor had agreed to meet with him and LGBTQ members of Disney's senior team.

In her conversation with IndieWire, Cravalho — who stars opposite Rowan Blanchard in Hulu's queer teen romcom Crush, out April 29 — said, "To speak directly about the Disney of it all, to have the individuals stand up against a corporation is what needed to happen, unfortunately."

Cravalho believes "it is important that the corporations behind the films that have the power, that have the money, truly help the communities," as opposed to just sending messages through their mediums.

"I am bisexual, and there are only words that I can speak in support of trans lives and people of color. And I can put my money where my mouth is as well, but corporations truly have the most impact right now," she added.

Cravalho's comments come as DeSantis asked state lawmakers Tuesday to consider ending a deal between Walt Disney World and Florida that, since 1967, has given the company special privileges, including tax exemptions and certain autonomies like providing its own fire, police and other services such as building and maintaining roads, The New York Times reported.

State legislators "will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," DeSantis said, according to The Washington Post, referring to a special zone encompassing 25,000 acres in two counties that include Disney properties.

The Florida Senate voted in favor of revoking the privileges starting in June 2023. The Florida House has not yet weighed in but is expected this week to also approve the move.

The status of Disney, the largest private employer in Florida, came up after the company expressed opposition to the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the Walt Disney Company said in a statement March 28. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."