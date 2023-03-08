August Alsina Has Not Seen Chris Rock's Stand-Up About Jada Pinkett Smith Entanglement, Rep Says

August Alsina says he has not yet watched Chris Rock's stand-up special, in which the comedian called out the singer's relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

After a report from The New York Post claimed, citing a source, that Alsina, 30, watched Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and thought it was "not only funny but truthful," a rep for the singer denied that he's seen the special at all.

"This is a lie. Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock's special at all, as he's been busy on tour," his rep told Entertainment Tonight. (Reps for Alsina did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

At the end of his wide-ranging live comedy routine Saturday night on Netflix, Rock, 58, addressed the 2022 Oscars slap and took aim at Will Smith and Jada's marriage. At one point, he said, "His wife was f---ing her son's friend," as the crowd laughed, referring to Jada's previous "entanglement" with Alsina while on a break with husband Will, 54.

Back in July 2020, Jada, now 51, opened up about having a relationship with singer Alsina years ago. She explained at the time that she and Will eventually were able to repair their relationship, saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love." The couple, who wed in 1997, did an episode of Jada's Red Table Talk show to discuss the situation.

Additionally, Will said in an interview with Gayle King in March 2022 that there has "never been infidelity in our marriage. Never. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

Alsina first met Jada in 2015 at her son Jaden and daughter Willow's concert in London, and they struck up a friendship. She then helped him through a struggle with addiction, with the friendship eventually turning romantic. After he and Jada broke up, Alsina kept quiet about their relationship until 2020, when he told radio host Angela Yee he "truly and really, really, deeply loved" her.

He later told PEOPLE he never intended to "cause trouble" for the Smiths, whom he says he has "deep respect" for, and he has no regrets about sharing his truth: "I'm always going to be in the driver's seat of my life and control my narrative. I can't let anybody else do that for me."

About Rock's stand-up, a source close to Jada told PEOPLE this week that she "has had no part in all of this other than being heckled," and Rock "is obsessed with her, and that's been going on for almost 30 years." The source added that they "were shocked at how many times Chris used the word bitch in referring to Jada" in the comedy routine.

"Right now, Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year," the source concluded.

In Selective Outrage, now streaming on Netflix, Rock said of the Oscars slap, "Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' "

"We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on," joked Rock. "None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. ... Why the f--- would you do that s---? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?"

Since last year's Oscars incident, Will has publicly apologized for the outburst and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which also banned him from attending its events for 10 years.

Jada addressed the Oscars moment during an episode of Red Table Talk back in June, saying her "deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Then, in July, Will shared a video apology on his social media, shedding more light on that night and explaining that he has tried to reach out to Rock. (He also spoke about the Oscars while on his press tour for Emancipation in November, including an emotional interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.)

Will said in his video, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."