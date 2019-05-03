Audrey Hepburn's Most Memorable Quotes - and Most Magical Rare Photos

The actress would have turned 90 on May 4, and her legendary beauty and memorable quotes prove why she remains such an icon

By
Alex Apatoff
May 03, 2019
<p>&#8220;When I look at myself in the mirror, I don&#8217;t stand there and say how wonderful I look &#8230; but I&#8217;m thrilled, because, though I never thought I looked like anything much, I did make an effort. My looks are therefore attainable.&#8221;</p>
Switzerland, 1954

“When I look at myself in the mirror, I don’t stand there and say how wonderful I look … but I’m thrilled, because, though I never thought I looked like anything much, I did make an effort. My looks are therefore attainable.”

Archive Photos/Getty
<p>&ldquo;For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.&rdquo;</p>
Practicing Ballet, 1955

“For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty
<p>&#8220;I don&#8217;t understand a lot, but the more I learn, the better actress I&#8217;ll be. That&#8217;s why I don&#8217;t want to be tied down to one spot, or work always in the same part of the country or the world.&#8221;</p>
On Set, 1964

“I don’t understand a lot, but the more I learn, the better actress I’ll be. That’s why I don’t want to be tied down to one spot, or work always in the same part of the country or the world.”

Cecil Beaton/Condé Nast via Getty
<p>&ldquo;Some people dream of having a big swimming pool. With me, it&rsquo;s closets.&rdquo;</p>
On Set in St-Tropez, 1967

“Some people dream of having a big swimming pool. With me, it’s closets.”

Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty
<p>&#8220;I don&rsquo;t take my life seriously, but I do take what I do &ndash; in my life &ndash; seriously.&#8221;</p>
On a Film Set, 1951

“I don’t take my life seriously, but I do take what I do – in my life – seriously.”

ullstein bild via Getty
<p>&#8220;What is important isn&#8217;t looking old but to feel old. When you can&#8217;t contribute anymore, that&#8217;s when you start feeling old, and that&#8217;s the beginning of the end.&#8221;</p>
With Diana Ross, 1980s

“What is important isn’t looking old but to feel old. When you can’t contribute anymore, that’s when you start feeling old, and that’s the beginning of the end.”

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>&#8220;I quit movies to stay with my children, because I couldn&#8217;t take the stress of being away from my sons. I missed them too much.&#8221;</p>
Pushing Son Luca in Italy, 1971

“I quit movies to stay with my children, because I couldn’t take the stress of being away from my sons. I missed them too much.”

Henry Clarke/Condé Nast via Getty
<p>&#8220;I created a look in order to make something of myself.&#8221;</p>
In a Dance Studio, 1955

“I created a look in order to make something of myself.”

Pictorial Parade/Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>&#8220;I have to be alone very often. I&#8217;d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That&#8217;s how I refuel.&#8221;</p>
In Switzerland, 1955

“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.”

Archive Photos/Getty
<p>&#8220;I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it&rsquo;s the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It&rsquo;s probably the most important thing in a person.&#8221;</p>
In London, 1949

“I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it’s the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It’s probably the most important thing in a person.”

Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>&#8220;[I&#8217;d like to be remembered for] the film I was discovered, <em>Roman Holiday.</em> I have a very special feeling of tenderness for that picture.&#8221;</p>
In Rome, 1953

“[I’d like to be remembered for] the film I was discovered, Roman Holiday. I have a very special feeling of tenderness for that picture.”

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty
<p>&#8220;I don&#8217;t regret for one minute making the decision to quit movies for my children. If I just had movies to look back on, I&#8217;d not have known my boys.&#8221;</p>
With Husband Mel Ferrer in Italy, 1955

“I don’t regret for one minute making the decision to quit movies for my children. If I just had movies to look back on, I’d not have known my boys.”

Dwayne and Gina DeJoy/Corbis via Getty
<p>&#8220;I believe happy girls are the prettiest girls.&#8221;</p>
London, 1950

“I believe happy girls are the prettiest girls.”

Bert Hardy/Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>&#8220;I&#8217;m a rarely fortunate person, because I followed my instincts and they&#8217;ve brought me nothing but blessings and good fortune.&#8221;</p>
With her Mother, 1946

“I’m a rarely fortunate person, because I followed my instincts and they’ve brought me nothing but blessings and good fortune.”

Hulton Archive/Getty
<p>&ldquo;Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.&rdquo;</p>
In London, 1950

“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.”

Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Getty
<p>&ldquo;Paris is always a good idea.&rdquo;</p>
In Paris for Charade, 1963

“Paris is always a good idea.”

Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>&#8220;I still read fairy tales, and I like them best of all.&#8221;</p>
London, 1950

“I still read fairy tales, and I like them best of all.”

FOTO
