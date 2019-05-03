In a memoir about his mother, Audrey At Home, the star's youngest son, Luca Dotti, shares the actress's favorite recipes, intimate memories and family photos.

"I wanted to connect these two parts, the public and the private Audrey," he tells PEOPLE. "I hope it will give new insights into her. The most special thing about her was how normal she was. She never spoke about life as a fashion icon, her career as an actress, or her history. She lived her life as she wanted to."

Here, Hepburn is photographed in the kitchen of her Beverly Hills apartment in 1953, while she was filming Breakfast at Tiffany's.