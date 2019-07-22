Broadway's Audra McDonald Calls Out Theatergoer Who Took a Photo of Her Nude Onstage: 'Not Cool'

Image zoom Audra McDonald Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Audra McDonald has a few words for a theatergoer who took a photo of her naked on a Broadway stage.

The Tony Award-winning actress, 49, shared her thoughts on Twitter Sunday in which she wrote, “To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool. Not cool at all.”

McDonald stars as Frankie in the Terrence McNally play Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, opposite Michael Shannon, who plays Johnny.

The play opens with a graphic scene depicting sex between a couple.

To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool. Not cool at all. — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) July 21, 2019

McDonald opened up about the intimate scene in an interview with The New York Times in June saying she was always on high alert on stage.

RELATED: Audra McDonald on Becoming a Mom Again at 46: ‘I Didn’t Think This Was Where My Life Would Be at This Age’

“Maybe strippers get real used to it, but for me, there’s nothing normal about that,” McDonald said of getting naked on stage. “So there’s nowhere in my mind that I can drift off and let this just kind of happen because everything about it is demanding that you be present.”

This role is McDonald’s first nude scene onstage. She’s had nude scenes in film before in 2011’s Rampart with Woody Harrelson.

“It was literally like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, I’m Woody,’ ‘Hi, nice to meet you, I’m Audra,’ and then we started shooting,” McDonald told the Times.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is currently running at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City.